3 / 365
The Last Bee Balm
This is the last Bee Balm blooming in our garden. It sneaked out from under the Phlox to show off itself.
I REALLY wanted to do some post processing on this but I fought off the urge to do so. I will comply with the nifty 50 rules and keep this SOOC.
Part of my problem when reviewing photos on scene outdoors is these darn glasses I wear. They turn shaded in ultraviolet light thus skewing what I perceive on the little LED camera screen.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
