The Last Bee Balm by pej76
The Last Bee Balm

This is the last Bee Balm blooming in our garden. It sneaked out from under the Phlox to show off itself.

I REALLY wanted to do some post processing on this but I fought off the urge to do so. I will comply with the nifty 50 rules and keep this SOOC.

Part of my problem when reviewing photos on scene outdoors is these darn glasses I wear. They turn shaded in ultraviolet light thus skewing what I perceive on the little LED camera screen.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Paul J

August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
