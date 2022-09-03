The Last Bee Balm

This is the last Bee Balm blooming in our garden. It sneaked out from under the Phlox to show off itself.



I REALLY wanted to do some post processing on this but I fought off the urge to do so. I will comply with the nifty 50 rules and keep this SOOC.



Part of my problem when reviewing photos on scene outdoors is these darn glasses I wear. They turn shaded in ultraviolet light thus skewing what I perceive on the little LED camera screen.