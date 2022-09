My Helper

Like most of the cats we have had Gracie likes to help make the bed but in her own feline way of course. She loves to dive under the sheets then fight with whoever dares try to move her. I managed to get the bed made however. Here she is posing and saying "your welcome" for the help.



This could probably use a bit of a touch up but I've resisted once again. I must learn to better set up the camera.