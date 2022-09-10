Previous
Neighbor's Bird Houses by pej76
10 / 365

Neighbor's Bird Houses

Our next door neighbor put these little bird houses on their fence posts. So far no little birds have used them, just wasps. Our neighbor got an unpleasant surprise one day when she was checking on one of the little houses and got stung.
10th September 2022

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 11th, 2022  
