10 / 365
Neighbor's Bird Houses
Our next door neighbor put these little bird houses on their fence posts. So far no little birds have used them, just wasps. Our neighbor got an unpleasant surprise one day when she was checking on one of the little houses and got stung.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
42
Photo Details
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 11th, 2022
