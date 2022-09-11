Gone Green

Our son-in-law is letting me use his battery powered lawn mower now that they have a lawn service. I like this thing. The rear wheels can be powered when needed which makes it easy to push on hills. It also makes a fine cut of grass with the mulching blades if you prefer to mulch. I prefer to bag the grass then toss it. Best of all is I don't have to fuss with gasoline or oil. No more coming in the house afterwards smelling like a garage mechanic.



I can do the upper yard with one battery. I have to use a second battery for the lower yard.