Previous
Next
Gone Green by pej76
11 / 365

Gone Green

Our son-in-law is letting me use his battery powered lawn mower now that they have a lawn service. I like this thing. The rear wheels can be powered when needed which makes it easy to push on hills. It also makes a fine cut of grass with the mulching blades if you prefer to mulch. I prefer to bag the grass then toss it. Best of all is I don't have to fuss with gasoline or oil. No more coming in the house afterwards smelling like a garage mechanic.

I can do the upper yard with one battery. I have to use a second battery for the lower yard.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise