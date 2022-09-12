Previous
Knock Out Rose by pej76
Knock Out Rose

Doing a little catch up with the nifty fifty SOOC.

Red is such a blasted hard color to capture correctly. Especially when it is sunny.

There are only a couple of photo worthy roses on the Knock Out Rose bush. This was one of them.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Paul J

