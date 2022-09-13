Previous
Begonia by pej76
13 / 365

Begonia

nifty fifty SOOC catching up.

Part of the decor on the deck railing. Did a lot of playing around with the camera to get this.

I learned that if I got up as close as I could to get a light reading on a bright spot I had a better chance of getting a better exposure when I moved away.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very pretty flowers
September 15th, 2022  
