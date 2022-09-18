Previous
First Signs by pej76
18 / 365

First Signs

Our sugar maple is starting to turn to the fall colors. I am not ready to give up summer yet.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

