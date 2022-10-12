Previous
Next
Canadian Geese by pej76
24 / 365

Canadian Geese

I was hoping I'd see more geese flying this day but most of them were just lounging by the lake. They had a beautiful day to enjoy a flight around the golf course.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Well spotted!
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise