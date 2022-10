Beaver Valley

Looking through some old photos this afternoon I came across this one. It is one of my all time favorites. This was taken in Beaver Pennsylvania at a spot looking northeast along the Ohio River. The bridge in the background is a railroad bridge and at that point the river bends to the southeast leading up to Pittsburgh Pa. which is about 25 miles away. The railroad bridge brings the train traffic through the little town of Monaca, Pa. where I grew up.