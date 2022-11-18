Previous
Snow Shower by pej76
32 / 365

Snow Shower

For the 3rd day in a row we are having snow showers. Wasn’t much accumulation to speak of yesterday but it looks as if we will get at least an inch out of this shower.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Diana ace
Although not pleasant, it sure does look lovely.
November 18th, 2022  
