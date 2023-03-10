Previous
Next
Mr. Cardinal by pej76
44 / 365

Mr. Cardinal

Mr. Cardinal sat in the Forsythia bush for a long time yesterday morning. I had time to grab the Nikon and install the zoom lens. I was surprised he was still there when I returned to the dining room window.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
March 10th, 2023  
Rebecca B
Fav.. great shot
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise