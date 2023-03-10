Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
44 / 365
Mr. Cardinal
Mr. Cardinal sat in the Forsythia bush for a long time yesterday morning. I had time to grab the Nikon and install the zoom lens. I was surprised he was still there when I returned to the dining room window.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
265
photos
16
followers
26
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Latest from all albums
185
186
187
188
189
190
44
191
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th March 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great capture.
March 10th, 2023
Rebecca B
Fav.. great shot
March 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close