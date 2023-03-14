Previous
Bad Bird by pej76
Bad Bird

This is a common Grackle. They are a real nuisance. They are often in large numbers around the feeders and bully the smaller song birds. The flock will quickly empty the feeders. We have to constantly shoo them away.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Paul J

