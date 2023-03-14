Sign up
45 / 365
Bad Bird
This is a common Grackle. They are a real nuisance. They are often in large numbers around the feeders and bully the smaller song birds. The flock will quickly empty the feeders. We have to constantly shoo them away.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
271
photos
16
followers
26
following
12% complete
