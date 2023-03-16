Sign up
Therapy Cat
Gracie just had to help with my back exercises this morning. Of course she just mostly got in the way. I’m sure her intentions were good however.
I am doing back exercises these days to hopefully get in condition for the upcoming golf season. I’ve been having a bit of trouble with the back so we’ll see how it goes.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more.
Lesley
ace
Haha I’m sure she was only supervising do that you didn’t hurt yourself. Gorgeous kitty.
March 16th, 2023
