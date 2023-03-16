Previous
Therapy Cat by pej76
Therapy Cat

Gracie just had to help with my back exercises this morning. Of course she just mostly got in the way. I’m sure her intentions were good however.

I am doing back exercises these days to hopefully get in condition for the upcoming golf season. I’ve been having a bit of trouble with the back so we’ll see how it goes.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Paul J

Lesley ace
Haha I’m sure she was only supervising do that you didn’t hurt yourself. Gorgeous kitty.
March 16th, 2023  
