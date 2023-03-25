Previous
New Salad Washer by pej76
49 / 365

New Salad Washer

I found a new salad washer at Walmart. I had to take a photo and send it to the wife for approval. We will be more careful with this one ( I hope! )
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
13% complete

Diana ace
Lol, it looks like a great one and good choice.
March 28th, 2023  
