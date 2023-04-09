First Slide

Sign up
Grandson was a little nervous about sliding down the first time. Dad had to give him a little help.
That’s me putting the finishing touches on the roof.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
300
photos
15
followers
26
following
View this month »
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, well done on putting it together again.
April 9th, 2023
