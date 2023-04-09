Previous
First Slide by pej76
51 / 365

First Slide

Grandson was a little nervous about sliding down the first time. Dad had to give him a little help.

That’s me putting the finishing touches on the roof.
9th April 2023

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
13% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous, well done on putting it together again.
April 9th, 2023  
