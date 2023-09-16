Previous
Now There Are Two by pej76
70 / 365

Now There Are Two

The first blooming Stella D’Oro daylilly is gone but two more bloomed in it’s place. This caught my eye yesterday afternoon.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
19% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
They look fabulous there.
September 16th, 2023  
