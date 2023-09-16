Sign up
70 / 365
Now There Are Two
The first blooming Stella D’Oro daylilly is gone but two more bloomed in it’s place. This caught my eye yesterday afternoon.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Views
Comments
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
15th September 2023 5:18pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
They look fabulous there.
September 16th, 2023
