Patio by pej76
Patio

We had many enjoyable tea times here on our patio this past summer.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful area for tea
October 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful it looks, lovely how you framed the woods.
October 4th, 2023  
