Previous
Black Maple Leaf by pej76
89 / 365

Black Maple Leaf

Seen floating it a puddle in the driveway. A chilly, wet day today here in Western Pennsylvania.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great fall capture.
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise