89 / 365
Black Maple Leaf
Seen floating it a puddle in the driveway. A chilly, wet day today here in Western Pennsylvania.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
This n That
NIKON D5100
14th October 2023 9:47am
Public
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great fall capture.
October 14th, 2023
