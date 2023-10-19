Previous
Squirrel Number 2 by pej76
Squirrel Number 2

Another squirrel in the black maple tree. This is a big tree in our backyard. One would think that it is big enough for at least 3 squirrels. It is not. After awhile they were all chasing each other out of the tree.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Paul J

Diana ace
What fun that must have been to watch, lovely shot of this cutie.
October 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and so cute.
October 19th, 2023  
