Previous
104 / 365
Snow on a Rose
Another dip into the archives here. This is from three years ago in November. Our knockoff roses did well that year until the first snow got them.
I had to cut the rose bush back last year so we did not have quite as many roses this year. Hoping next year will be better.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
a poetic wintery capture
November 5th, 2023
