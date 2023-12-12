Previous
Nurse Cat by pej76
Nurse Cat

Gracie is not leaving me alone this morning. She has been super lovey dovey. She must know I’m not feeling well and that her mere presence will heal me.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet shot and I love her markings. Hope you feel better soon.
December 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
That's what I love about cats, they seem to know more than we do. A wonderful shot of your beautiful little nurse.
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Gracie is so sweet. Wishing you a speedy recovery.
December 12th, 2023  
