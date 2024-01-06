Previous
Piano’s New Home by pej76
116 / 365

Piano’s New Home

The piano is its new home and in its new spot. Got the job done without any sprains or bruises or dents to the piano.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise