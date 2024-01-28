Previous
Swedish Meatballs by pej76
Swedish Meatballs

Lunch at IKEA yesterday. Son in Law treated me to lunch for helping him yesterday.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Paul J

A nice treat!
January 28th, 2024  
What a great treat, they are actually very good.
January 28th, 2024  
