First pass

This is the first time the young lady jogger passed me. By the time I decided to photograph her she was just a little too distant. Thought I’d post it anyway.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Paul J

Diana ace
Good that you did, a lovely street scene.
February 5th, 2024  
