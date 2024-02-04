Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
First pass
This is the first time the young lady jogger passed me. By the time I decided to photograph her she was just a little too distant. Thought I’d post it anyway.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Paul J
Diana
ace
Good that you did, a lovely street scene.
February 5th, 2024
