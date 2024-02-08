Previous
Afternoon Walk 2 by pej76
125 / 365

Afternoon Walk 2

A closer shot of grandma and grandpa pushing the wagon. They had been moving at a good pace until they went up the small hill at the bend of the road. I caught up and passed them shortly after I took this.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise