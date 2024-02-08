Sign up
Afternoon Walk 2
A closer shot of grandma and grandpa pushing the wagon. They had been moving at a good pace until they went up the small hill at the bend of the road. I caught up and passed them shortly after I took this.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
607
photos
17
followers
30
following
34% complete
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th February 2024 3:01pm
