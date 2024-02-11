Previous
Baptism by pej76
126 / 365

Baptism

A baptism this morning in church. This little girl’s family is next door neighbors to our pastor.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How lovely
February 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww how lovely!
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise