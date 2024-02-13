Previous
Hilton Head Night by pej76
Hilton Head Night

Some more playing with Affinity Photo Editor. This photo was in DNG format in my archive files. Affinity seems to handle it well. I put it in B&W and made a few tweaks.

I will have to start watching some of the tutorials to get a better handle on Affinity.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Paul J

Diana ace
Great low key!
February 13th, 2024  
