Previous
127 / 365
Hilton Head Night
Some more playing with Affinity Photo Editor. This photo was in DNG format in my archive files. Affinity seems to handle it well. I put it in B&W and made a few tweaks.
I will have to start watching some of the tutorials to get a better handle on Affinity.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
Great low key!
February 13th, 2024
