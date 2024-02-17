Previous
Snow Almost Finished by pej76
130 / 365

Snow Almost Finished

Looking up the road from our home. The snow was almost done by 10:30. We got about 4 inches by this time. I will have to clear our driveway in the morning since the daughter and grandson are coming for a visit.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Paul J

Photo Details

