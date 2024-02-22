Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
My New Friend
I met her on my neighborhood walk yesterday. She was very friendly and let me pet her. I was worried that she might follow me as I walked but she was a good kitty and stayed in her yard.
I hope Gracie doesn’t find out. She will think I’m a two timer ;-)
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
21st February 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
