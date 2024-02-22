Previous
My New Friend by pej76
My New Friend

I met her on my neighborhood walk yesterday. She was very friendly and let me pet her. I was worried that she might follow me as I walked but she was a good kitty and stayed in her yard.

I hope Gracie doesn’t find out. She will think I’m a two timer ;-)
22nd February 2024

Paul J

