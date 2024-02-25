Sign up
Bump in the Bed
Thank goodness for Gracie. She provides many photo opps. especially when it’s too cold to go outside looking for some.
She makes changing the bed sheets a challenge. Sometimes we just have to make the bed on top of her. Well, it was a cold day yesterday. I guess she wanted to be warm.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
