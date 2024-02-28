Previous
Stumpy St. Pat by pej76
135 / 365

Stumpy St. Pat

Our neighborhood tree stump is prepping for St. Patricks Day a little early. Back in November he was all dressed up for Thanksgiving https://365project.org/pej76/365/2023-11-30

He was also dressed up for Christmas but I didn’t photograph him then.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous idea and great shot, he does not look too happy though ;-)
February 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, he is great!
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise