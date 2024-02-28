Sign up
Stumpy St. Pat
Our neighborhood tree stump is prepping for St. Patricks Day a little early. Back in November he was all dressed up for Thanksgiving
https://365project.org/pej76/365/2023-11-30
He was also dressed up for Christmas but I didn’t photograph him then.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Diana
ace
A fabulous idea and great shot, he does not look too happy though ;-)
February 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, he is great!
February 28th, 2024
