Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
137 / 365
Sunny Afternoon
A sunny and warm day yesterday. It was nice sitting on the porch in the warm sunshine watching Gracie snack on grass. Why do cats do that?
Notice the mesh screen on the Azalea. It’s to keep the deer from finishing off what is left of the Azaleas. I’m hoping that our two bushes will recover.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
647
photos
20
followers
28
following
37% complete
View this month »
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Latest from all albums
447
448
449
136
450
451
137
452
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th March 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close