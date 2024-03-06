Previous
Sunny Afternoon by pej76
137 / 365

Sunny Afternoon

A sunny and warm day yesterday. It was nice sitting on the porch in the warm sunshine watching Gracie snack on grass. Why do cats do that?

Notice the mesh screen on the Azalea. It’s to keep the deer from finishing off what is left of the Azaleas. I’m hoping that our two bushes will recover.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Photo Details

