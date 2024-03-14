Our First Daffodils

The Daffodils popped open the other day and of course I had to take a photo. My eye is gradually clearing up after the cataract surgery. I can’t believe the colors I’m seeing now when I view things with my right eye. Everything is crisp and bright. When I look with just the left eye, which needs to be done yet, it is as if I’m looking through a dull smokey haze.



I wonder how much better I could have edited some of my photos or even just did better with setting up the camera if my eyes had been cataract free all this time.



Thank you all for all your well wishes.