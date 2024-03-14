Our First Daffodils

The Daffodils popped open the other day and of course I had to take a photo. My eye is gradually clearing up after the cataract surgery. I can’t believe the colors I’m seeing now when I view things with my right eye. Everything is crisp and bright. When I look with just the left eye, which needs to be done yet, it is as if I’m looking through a dull smokey haze.
I wonder how much better I could have edited some of my photos or even just did better with setting up the camera if my eyes had been cataract free all this time.