Ambulance Call

Never a good day when these guys have to show up but on the other hand it is a very good thing for them to show up when needed. The first ambulance crew needed lifting assistance thus the second ambulance on the scene.



The elderly woman who lives in the tan brick ranch was taken to the hospital today. She lives with her son and daughter-in-law. We hardly know them so we probably won’t know for awhile what is going on.