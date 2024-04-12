Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
147 / 365
Downtown Pittsburgh
Too much bouncing around to get a good shot downtown Pittsburgh but I thought I’d post anyway. Son in Law drove us into the city yesterday morning. We zipped right in because there was no traffic at that hour.
The building with the red top is the Gulf Tower. The building itself can give you a weather report. Here’s a link how to interpret what you see:
https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/how-to-read-the-kdka-weather-beacon-at-gulf-tower/
It’s a fun attraction but it’s sort of like having a “Weather brick”. Red means rain. We might not have know it was raining otherwise despite the windshield wipers running on the car.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
692
photos
22
followers
29
following
40% complete
View this month »
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Latest from all albums
479
480
481
146
482
483
147
484
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th April 2024 5:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close