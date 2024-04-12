Previous
Downtown Pittsburgh

Too much bouncing around to get a good shot downtown Pittsburgh but I thought I’d post anyway. Son in Law drove us into the city yesterday morning. We zipped right in because there was no traffic at that hour.

The building with the red top is the Gulf Tower. The building itself can give you a weather report. Here’s a link how to interpret what you see: https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/how-to-read-the-kdka-weather-beacon-at-gulf-tower/

It’s a fun attraction but it’s sort of like having a “Weather brick”. Red means rain. We might not have know it was raining otherwise despite the windshield wipers running on the car.
