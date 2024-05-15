Sign up
My Left Eye
I was trying to get a macro shot of my eye to see if I could perceive the dislocated lens. I really don’t know what I am looking for but the eye has healed nicely from the vitrectomy. The severe dermatitis under my eye has cleared nicely as well.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Views
1
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th May 2024 4:42pm
