Previous
My Left Eye by pej76
149 / 365

My Left Eye

I was trying to get a macro shot of my eye to see if I could perceive the dislocated lens. I really don’t know what I am looking for but the eye has healed nicely from the vitrectomy. The severe dermatitis under my eye has cleared nicely as well.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise