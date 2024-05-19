Previous
Tea Time Cat by pej76
Tea Time Cat

Gracie joined us at tea this afternoon on the patio. A nice warm day today. First tea on the patio this year. Yes, our patio needs to be cleaned and painted.

19th May 2024 19th May 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot.
May 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Special photo
May 19th, 2024  
