Previous
151 / 365
Tea Time Cat
Gracie joined us at tea this afternoon on the patio. A nice warm day today. First tea on the patio this year. Yes, our patio needs to be cleaned and painted.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
724
photos
22
followers
30
following
41% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
19th May 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot.
May 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Special photo
May 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
