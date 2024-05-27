Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Wainscoting
Son in Law has gotten a little crazy with Wainscoting. He is installing this in their master bedroom. It didn’t fit on the first try. The measurements were off by 16th of an inch. A little plaining and sanding and it slipped right into place.
27th May 2024
27th May 24
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
734
photos
22
followers
30
following
41% complete
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
27th May 2024 4:01pm
Dorothy
ace
Quite a project, I’m sure it will look very nice!
May 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's certainly a jroject
May 28th, 2024
