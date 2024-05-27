Previous
Wainscoting by pej76
Wainscoting

Son in Law has gotten a little crazy with Wainscoting. He is installing this in their master bedroom. It didn’t fit on the first try. The measurements were off by 16th of an inch. A little plaining and sanding and it slipped right into place.
27th May 2024 27th May 24

Dorothy ace
Quite a project, I’m sure it will look very nice!
May 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That's certainly a jroject
May 28th, 2024  
