Chippewa GC First Tee. by pej76
155 / 365

Chippewa GC First Tee.

Golf woes continue. Not too bad of a front nine. Back nine was abysmal. It isn’t that tough of a course. I just lost my swing again.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski
Very learning line
May 31st, 2024  
