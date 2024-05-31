Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Chippewa GC First Tee.
Golf woes continue. Not too bad of a front nine. Back nine was abysmal. It isn’t that tough of a course. I just lost my swing again.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
31st May 2024 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very learning line
May 31st, 2024
