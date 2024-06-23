Sign up
158 / 365
My First Lego
The grandson was here yesterday. I bought a Lego set for him. This is one of two vehicles needing assembly. With his supervision I managed to put it together. This is the first time I ever did this.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana
ace
How amazing that you never did anf lego before! You did a great job here 😁
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
June 23rd, 2024
