My First Lego by pej76
158 / 365

My First Lego

The grandson was here yesterday. I bought a Lego set for him. This is one of two vehicles needing assembly. With his supervision I managed to put it together. This is the first time I ever did this.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana ace
How amazing that you never did anf lego before! You did a great job here 😁
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely done
June 23rd, 2024  
