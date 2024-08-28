Sign up
182 / 365
One Little Stella d'Oro
I’m always surprised to see one pop out this late in the season.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Lesley
ace
Gosh, yes, that’s a surprise
August 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty. Nature does surprise us sometimes.
August 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful pop of colour!
August 28th, 2024
