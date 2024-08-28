Previous
One Little Stella d'Oro by pej76
182 / 365

One Little Stella d'Oro

I’m always surprised to see one pop out this late in the season.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Gosh, yes, that’s a surprise
August 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty. Nature does surprise us sometimes.
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful pop of colour!
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise