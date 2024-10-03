Previous
Who Did This? by pej76
Who Did This?

Most likely a deer or a raccoon. This is the third time this year that the bird bath has been knocked off its pedestal.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
Lesley ace
Aww. Good that it’s on a soft surface though.
October 3rd, 2024  
