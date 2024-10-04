Previous
#9 at Indian Run by pej76
199 / 365

#9 at Indian Run

Would have broken 40 except for this hole today. My approach shot rolled into the lake and I ended up with a 6. Still shot 84 on the day and won some money.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Paul J

Photo Details

