Previous
203 / 365
Rolling Acres GC
My golf league played at Rolling Acres yesterday. Every year they put out this autumn display. The golf course is in a farming area so this fits well.
While it was a beautiful day for golf it was not a good day for me. I played badly. But the beer in the clubhouse afterwards was good.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th October 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful display. Hole 19 always used to be my favourite one ;-)
October 12th, 2024
