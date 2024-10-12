Previous
Rolling Acres GC

My golf league played at Rolling Acres yesterday. Every year they put out this autumn display. The golf course is in a farming area so this fits well.

While it was a beautiful day for golf it was not a good day for me. I played badly. But the beer in the clubhouse afterwards was good.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Paul J

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful display. Hole 19 always used to be my favourite one ;-)
October 12th, 2024  
