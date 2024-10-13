Previous
Turkey Trot 2 by pej76
Turkey Trot 2

The turkeys seem to be on a mission as they continued to walk from the neighbor’s through our lower yard. They didn’t stop to investigate the hundreds of acorns on the ground in our yard.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
