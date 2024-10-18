Previous
Shadow Lakes GC by pej76
208 / 365

Shadow Lakes GC

A beautiful day for anything let alone golf. Not the greatest day on the course today but not the worst either. Shot 94 and did not win any money.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise