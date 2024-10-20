Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Cleome Closeup
We have a lot of this growing the garden near the house. I will have to manage them better next year. They tend to get tall and also spread quickly. They re pretty though.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Paul J
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
57% complete
