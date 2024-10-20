Previous
Cleome Closeup by pej76
Cleome Closeup

We have a lot of this growing the garden near the house. I will have to manage them better next year. They tend to get tall and also spread quickly. They re pretty though.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
