You Can’t See Me by pej76
218 / 365

You Can’t See Me

If I can’t see you then you can’t see me. The little Downy Woodpecker wouldn’t turn his beak towards me. Sometimes you just have to make do with whatever you’re able to get.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Paul J

59% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great find
November 13th, 2024  
