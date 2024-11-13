Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
You Can’t See Me
If I can’t see you then you can’t see me. The little Downy Woodpecker wouldn’t turn his beak towards me. Sometimes you just have to make do with whatever you’re able to get.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
This n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th November 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great find
November 13th, 2024
