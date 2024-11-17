Previous
We Win by pej76
219 / 365

We Win

It was a big game today to determine first place in our division. The Ravens are our biggest rival. It was a nail biter that came down to the last minute of the game.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations
November 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise