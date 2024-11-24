Sign up
220 / 365
Yesterday’s Photo Enhance
Some more play with the Affinity program and yesterday’s Gracie photo.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
November 13th, 2024. It’s been a struggle at times this year with eye problems but the vision is pretty good now thanks to glasses...
982
photos
21
followers
32
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
This n That
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:38pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like the enhancement
November 24th, 2024
